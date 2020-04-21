 Water police take food aid to Nusa Penida

Image: Water police boat. Credit: FB Ditpolairud Polda Bali.

Commercial transportation to and from the Nusa Penida islands has almost come to a standstill over the past weeks because of COVID-19, which has affected the islands’ food distribution. Bali water police addressed the situation yesterday by sending hundreds of food packages to the islands using a police patrol boat.

“It was basic food assistance from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy for people in Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida. The main target were the tourism businesses affected by COVID-19, “said Director of the Bali Regional Police Headquarters, Commissioner Hadi Purnomo on Tuesday (21/4).





The former Denpasar Police Chief said that the shipment consisted of 600 packages containing 5 kilograms of rice, 2 liters of cooking oil, 2 kilograms of sugar, 1 pack of soy sauce, instant noodles, coffee and crackers.

“The patrol boat transporting the aid stopped at the Quicksilver Pontoon and 300 food packages were transported using a small boat to Nusa Penida. While the other 300 packages were sent to Nusa Lembongan. Hopefully this assistance can ease the burden on the people there,” he said.