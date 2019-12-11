 Vietjet Hanoi–Denpasar flight starts January 2020  

Image: The Vietjet Airbus 320 ready for takeoff. Credit: vietjetair.com

The Vietnamese airline, Vietjet, will fly a new route between Hanoi and Bali starting from January 2020.

“We are opening this new route to expand the international flight network of Vietjet while offering convenience for tourists who want to explore the tourism destinations of the north and south of Vietnam,” said the official statement of VietJet on Monday.





The new route will operate daily starting on January 26, 2020. The flight will depart from Hanoi at 10am and arrive in Bali at 4.25pm. Meanwhile, the flight will depart Bali at 5.30pm and arrive in Hanoi at 9.55pm local time.

Vietjet launched their first direct flight between Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) and Bali in May 2019.