 Vaccination Certificate no longer needed to enter Indonesia

The Covid-19 vaccine certificate regulation for domestic and foreign travel has been abolished. This rule is contained in Circular Letter (SE) Number 1 of 2023 concerning Health Protocols for the Transitional Period of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

However, even though the mandatory vaccination regulation has been removed, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said that people are still encouraged to get complete vaccinations. This is in order to protect yourself from the Covid-19 virus, he said.

The SE, which was signed by the Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) as Chair of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, took effect June 9, 2023.

This adjustment to the travel requirements is a follow up on developments in the situation of controlling the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that the spread of cases around the world and Indonesia is increasingly under control, high public immunity, and relaxation of transportation policies in several countries.

In the contents of SE Task Force Number 1 of 2023 concerning Health Protocols During the Transition Period of the 2019 Corona Virus Disease Endemic, vaccination is stated as a recommendation, no longer an obligation.