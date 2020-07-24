Bali – Bali Hotels Association

Bali Hotels Association ( BHA) Health and Saftey Guidelines for members and Duty of Care Standards for Travel Partners was shared with all BHA Members yesterday. Creating a standardized health and safety checklist for BHA members, the guidelines are part of a worldwide industry enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees.

Covering areas concerning face masks/ face shields in indoor public spaces and the practice of physical distancing in all common areas. Introduction of contactless options, where available, including reservations, check-ins, and payments as well as enhanced hygiene protocols such as temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations and contact tracing.

“The guidelines have taken into consideration the recommendations from worldwide organizations such as WHO, as well as the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesian Hotel & Restaurant Association, and the local Bali Government. The top priority for the hotel industry is the health and safety of guests and employees. Utilizing these best practices, including requiring face coverings and practicing social distancing in public spaces, will create an even safer environment for all our member hotels, guests and employees,” said Ms DIah Ajung, Executive Director of Bali Hotels Association.

Diah went on to explain, “At Bali Hotels Association, the health and safety of our members, and their staff, suppliers, and guests has always been, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 has changed every part of our world and the way we do business. In an effort to comply with Global and local guidelines, we have provided these guidelines to ensure the health, safety, and comfort as part of the new “New Era Of Living” initiative.”

The guidelines issued also form part of the preparation that our BHA member hotels are currently undertaking as part of the verification process by the Bali Government for the CHSE Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environment protocol verification by the Bali Province Government following the Governor Circular Letter regarding the requirements for the tourism Industry. This verification is compulsory and free of charge.

More Bali Hotels Association ( BHA) Member hotels and resorts are now officially verified by the Bali CHSE teams. The New Era Of Living in Bali CHSE (cleanliness, health, safety & environment ) protocols cover three main areas; employees, guests/customers and suppliers. Once the verification process is done, hotels will receive their certificate from the Bali Government.

BHA also assisted members by providing a secure area to upload all the necessary documents and for them to be directly received by the Indonesian Hotels and Restaurant Association Bali Chapter and the verification teams. The New Era Of Living in Bali was issued in the Governor Circular Letter regarding the requirements for the tourism Industry.

