 Singapore Airlines to restart flights to Bali mid-February

Image: Singapore Airlines 787-10. Credit: Singaporeair.com

In a move to help Bali tourism restart as soon as possible, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will reopen daily commercial flights from Singapore to Bali from 16 February 2022.

According to a press release from the airline yesterday, they will operate a Boeing B787-10 with a capacity of 337 seats on this route. The Boeing 787-10 Fleet features SIA’s new regional cabin products, which includes more space and comfort, consisting of 36 business class seats and 301 economy class seats.

Mr. Alvin Seah, General Manager of Singapore Airlines Indonesia said the reopening of daily flights to Bali is part of SIA’s long-term commitment to grow the Indonesian tourism industry.

“SIA’s passenger network currently covers 64 destinations in 34 countries, and we will do our best to promote Indonesia. Our services to Denpasar and Jakarta, will continue to provide flexibility to our customers who want to travel to and from Indonesia,” he said in the statement on Friday (28/1).

He added that SIA will also continue to monitor demand and will adjust its network periodically to match the demand. Tickets for flights between Singapore and Bali are already available and sold through SIA’s various distribution channels.

The statement also said that SIA has focused on reimagining and enhancing the travel experience for their customers since the onset of Covid-19. They have prioritized the integration of robust health and safety measures and innovative digital initiatives into the end-to-end journey, providing greater reassurance and supporting a more seamless travel experience during these times.

After winning many industry health and safety awards over the past recent years, SIA are confident that safety measures in place will meet the demands of these times.

Reviewing information on the airline’s website, prices for a return flight start from around SIN$ 300.00.

singaporeair.com