 Sanur’s Grand Inna Bali Beach Hotel burns

Image: Bali Beach Hotel on fire. Credit: IG @infodenpasar.

The legendary and oldest luxury hotel in Bali caught fire on Sunday evening around 6pm. A security guard on duty, Wayan Sukadana, saw smoke on the top or 10th floor of the hotel. He then alerted the hotel’s security.

“After receiving the alert, security officers rushed upstairs and found a fire in the roof of the 10th floor,” Kompas quoted Denpasar fire brigade (BPBD) chief, Made Rentin.

The fire on the 10th floor was extinguished using the hotel’s fire equipment. However, after a few minutes fire broke out again on the ground floor in the hotel laundry. Because fires had started at two points, security officers asked for help from firefighters from the Denpasar BPBD.

“A few minutes later the firefighters arrived at the location and started to extinguish the fire,” Rentin said.

The fire was totally extinguished by 7.30pm.

Deputy Governor of Bali, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati said last night that he hoped the hotel will soon resume operations.





According to Tjokorda, Inna Grand Bali Beach has a series of Meeting, Incentive, Convention, and Exhibition (MICE) events booked this month.

“There are several MICE events this March. Tomorrow (today) the damage will be checked thoroughly and it is expected to start operating again soon,” the Deputy Governor said.

Tjokorda added, the hotel tower electricity was also temporarily switched off as not to cause an electrical short circuit and endanger hotel guests.

“There were 40 rooms in use at the time. There was a fear of it shorting out, so all electricity in the tower was turned off, and guests are moved to the next building,” he said.

To deal with fires, four fire engines and 40 personnel were deployed.