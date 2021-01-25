 Russian influencer deported after holding party

Image: Sergio Konsenko’s now private account on IG. Credit: IG.

A Russian influencer, with over 4.9 million followers, Sergio Konsenko, 33, was deported on Sunday afternoon (24/1).

Head of the Bali Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Jamaruli Manihuruk, said that the Russian national, Sergio Konsenko was deported because he was holding a party in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, without complying with the appropriate health protocols.

“The party was held at a villa, on Monday, January 11. This was seen on posts made on his Instagram account, @sergey_kosenko,” said Jamaruli Manihuruk, while delivering details to the press at the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran on Sunday afternoon (24/1).

According to NusaBali, Konsenko violated laws and regulations including one from the Covid-19 Task Force Number 02 of 2021 concerning International Travel Health Protocols in handling Covid-19, and also suspected of having committed violations as referred to in Article 75 paragraph (1) of Law Number 6 of 2011, which stipulates that immigration officials have the authority to take administrative action against foreigners who are in Indonesian territory who carry out dangerous activities and are reasonably suspected to endanger security and public order, or disrespect or disobey laws and regulations.

“The foreigners’ deportation was due to the party activities. However, he had already come to Immigration’s attention when riding a motorbike into the sea with his girlfriend on the back which he posted on Instagram, which upset many members of the public last month. So, after the investigation of the first incident, the foreigner was acting up again, so he was deported,” said Jamaruli Manihuruk.

In addition, Sergei Kosenko was found to be an ambassador representing the activities of a certain company, inviting investors, and becoming a marketing person by promoting the products of a particular company. This activity is not in accordance with the telex visa B211B approval. “This activity should be suspected of committing a violation as referred to in Article 122 letter A and Article 123 letter B of Law Number 6 Year 2011 concerning Immigration,” explained Jamaruli Manihuruk.

The deportation was carried out on Sunday (24/1) at 4pm via Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. “The deportation process was carried out from Jakarta. Because there are only flights to the country concerned from Jakarta,” said Jamaruli Manihuruk.