 Rapid tests to be charged at ports from tomorrow.

Image: Rapid tests for land borders. Credit: Medium.com.

The Bali Covid-19 Task Force will no longer provide free rapid tests for logistical vehicle crews at Gilimanuk and Padangbai ports from Thursday (6/18).

“The termination of the free rapid test service will begin at 8am,” Bali Covid-19 Task Force Chairman Dewa Made Indra said in a press statement on Wednesday (6/17).





This decision was made after following-up results from a Ketapang-Gilimanuk entrance evaluation meeting held on June 15, 2020.

Indra emphasized that all logistical vehicle crews from now would be required to carry a rapid test certificate, conducted independently and issued by a government hospital laboratory.





He also asked all relevant stakeholders to help provide socialization and assistance in its implementation.

“The port authorities have prepared and facilitated the implementation of rapid tests independently in the areas of the Ketapang Port and Gilimanuk Port, for drivers who need the service for crossing into Bali and vice versa,” said Dewa Indra.



