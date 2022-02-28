 Quarantine-free from March 14: still no sign of a VOA

Image: Bali Airport could be busy again soon. Credit: Stock Image ST

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the government would allow foreign travelers to come to Bali without quarantine from March 14, 2022.

According to Luhut, Covid-19 cases in Bali are starting to be controlled.

“It could be earlier than March 14 if the numbers improve on the island in the next week,” said Luhut in a press conference for a virtual limited meeting of PPKM on Sunday evening, February 27, 2022.

However, he also said that for the moment the government is still imposing mandatory quarantine for all travelers coming to Indonesia.

“Starting March 1, 2022, the quarantine period will be reduced to three days on the condition that the traveler has received a complete vaccine and a booster,” he said.

“They must also do a PCR test on entry and stay in their hotel room while waiting for the test results,” he said.

The traveler would again carry out a PCR test on the third day.

Meanwhile, separately, the Bali Governor conveyed to local media yesterday that there were three aspirations he was pushing for in regard to restarting tourism on the island.

In addition to the abolition of quarantine, Koster also requested that Visa on Arrival (VoA) be reactivated immediately.

A tourist visit visa costs USD 25 with a validity period of 30 days and USD 50 for 60 days.

“Plus there is a visa approval fee of IDR 200,000 per person,” Koster told SindoNews.

(At present it costs a foreign traveler approximately USD 400 for a visit visa, by a different name. Ed)

Koster urged the three things to be realized immediately considering that currently the enthusiasm and demand for prospective foreign tourists to Bali is increasing, which can be seen from the increase in direct flight slots from abroad to Bali.