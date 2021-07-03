 PPKM is now enforced in Bali for the next two weeks

Image: Koster announces the new decree. Credit: Pemprov Bali

After much speculation in the preceding days, Bali Governor Wayan Koster announced late yesterday afternoon that Level 3 Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) would be enforced in all nine regencies and cities of Bali from 3-20 July 2021.

At the announcement at the Jaya Sabha Complex in Denpasar, Governor Koster was accompanied by the Bali Police Chief Inspector General of Police Putu Jayan Danu Putra, military representatives of Kodam IX/Udayana, Regional Secretary of Bali Province Dewa Made Indra, and Denpasar Mayor I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara.

“This Emergency PPKM has been ordered. It’s not about Bali, whether it is feasible or not to implement an emergency PPKM, but an order,” said the Governor and if the order was not implemented, the governor and regents can be temporarily dismissed.

According to Koster, the implementation of the Emergency PPKM is in accordance with the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs Number 15 of 2021 concerning the Covid-19 Emergency PPKM for the Java and Bali regions and the Governor of Bali’s Decree Number 9 of 2021 concerning the Emergency PPKM was issued with two considerations.

The first consideration was the increasing spread of Covid-19 in Bali, marked by an increase in daily cases. The second consideration is that it is increasingly important for all parties to maintain the health, comfort, security and safety of the Balinese people.

The Emergency PPKM, which is implemented now throughout the whole of Bali, regulates various community activities, starting with non-essential activities, 100 percent work from home (WFH) is applied.

“One of the non-essential activities is tourism,” said Koster.

In fact, tourism objects throughout Bali will be temporarily closed during the Emergency PPKM. The Bali Provincial Government will take strict action if there is a violation. “The sanction will be seen from the level of the violation,” he said.

During the Emergency PPKM, face-to-face learning (PTM) is over, and 100 percent of learning and school activities will be carried out online. If previously there were schools that practiced online and face-to-face learning, now there is no combination.

Other community activities, such as arts, customs, culture, sports, and social activities are also affected by Emergency PPKM. Art and cultural activities at the Bali Arts Festival (PKB) XLIII 2021 which is currently taking place at the Denpasar Art Center will also be stopped, if they cause a crowd. However, Koster emphasized that most PKB events are currently held virtually, so there are no crowds.

What about religious activities?

According to Koster, religious activities can be carried out in a very limited manner and with the permission of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force in the regions. As for wedding receptions, they can go ahead but with only a maximum of 30 people allowed to attend, with food and drink to be taken home because eating at the event venue is prohibited.

This, said Koster, also applies to eating and drinking activities in public places, street vendors, restaurants and restaurants in separate locations or in public places, shopping centers/malls, which are only allowed to have takeaway. “To eat and drink on the spot, it is temporarily prohibited,” said the senior PDIP politician from Sembiran Village, Tejakula District, Buleleng.

Koster also gave a warning to regents and mayors throughout Bali to carry out the decree seriously. Otherwise, the regional head will be subject to sanctions ranging from administrative sanctions, with two written warnings, to being temporarily dismissed from office. “This is regulated by Article 68 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of Law Number 23 of 2014 concerning Regional Government,” said Koster.

Meanwhile, with the implementation of the Emergency PPKM, the Mutual Cooperation Task Force in 1,493 traditional villages throughout Bali will be revived. According to Koster, the Regents and Mayors will later form a command post (or Posko). Police, TNI, and traditional village pecalang will enforce health protocols in a disciplined, intensive and firm manner,” explained the Governor.