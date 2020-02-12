 Police face difficulties to complete investigation of Russian home-grown pot case

Image: Illustration. Credit: Galus Australia

A case regarding Russian couple, I.C., 38, and M.K.T., 27, growing marijuana under lights went viral recently, as it was the first case of foreigners being prosecuted for growing marijuana hydroponically in Indonesia. However, Denpasar drug police have said that they could not yet complete the investigation because the suspects didn’t give clear answers when they were interrogated.

The suspects claimed that they were entrusted with marijuana seeds by a friend. “The suspects admitted that they obtained the marijuana seeds about two years ago from an American friend. Then they planted and harvested the plants themselves,” said the Head of Denpasar Polres Drug Unit, Commissioner Mikael Hutabarat, to balipost.com at a press conference, accompanied by the Head of Unit I, First Inspector Putu Budi Artama, on Monday.

Mikael also added that from the information that was obtained by the police, the suspects sold the harvested marijuana to their friends, however the suspects are now denying that.





“They now don’t want to co-operate. We will try our best to get them a heavy sentence as this is considered to be home industry. This is the first case in Indonesia of foreigners cultivating marijuana in this modern way,” he explained.

The police stated that they will continue investigating the case of the marijuana garden found in a rented house in Puri Gading, Jimbaran, which according to reports has been in operation for two years.