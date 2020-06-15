 One more confirmed Covid-19 death in Badung

Image: Bali Mandara Hospital. Credit: rsbm.baliprov.go.id.

One more Bali Covid-19 patient died on Saturday (6/13) at 1.45 am, bringing the total confirmed deaths related to Covid-19 on the island to six.

The patient from Jagapati Village, Abiansemal, Badung had undergone a quarantine period with four of his family at the Bali Provincial Public Health Center (Bapelkes) from June 9, 2020. However, due to the 56-year-old’s declining condition, he was transferred to Bali Mandara Hospital where he had undergone intensive care treatment.



According to reports, the deceased’s contact history connects to the man’s son who tested positive previously and is under care at the RSPTN Udayana University. The son worked daily as ambulance driver in one of the health centres in North Denpasar.

The Head of the Badung Health Service, Dr. I Nyoman Gunarta, confirmed the deceased was a Patient Under Supervision (PDP) with a premorbid condition of diabetes.

As of last night (14/6) and from information from the Bali Covid-19 Task Force, the numbers now stand like this.



The cumulative number of positive patients is 741 people, which saw an increase yesterday of 18 Indonesian citizens, with details of 4 PMIs and 14 local transmissions.

The number of patients who have so far recovered sits at 474 people. Six people have died.

The number of positive patients in care is 261 people who are in 11 hospitals, and were quarantined at Bapelkesmas, UPT Nyitdah and BPK Pering.



