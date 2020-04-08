 Nyepi Adat/mini lock down cancelled after brief meeting

Image: Cok Ace and Ida Penglingsir Agung Putra Sukahet. Credit: Bali Ekbis

After a lot of discussion online and on social media, the three day Nyepi Adat or Balinese style lock down, has come to nothing. The Traditional Village Council and the Hindu organisation PHDI held a meeting with the Bali provincial government and other concerned parties with the result of the new Nyepi being cancelled.

Nevertheless, the people of Bali were still encouraged by the authorities to remain quiet at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Bali, unless there is an urgent need.

The Chairman of Bali PHDI, Prof. Dr. Drs. I Gusti Ngurah Sudiana, M.Sc., said that in the meeting there was no discussion about the Bali Sipeng idea, but only on the matter of Yasa Kerthi and the Penuduh Jagat ceremonies which will be held on April 22nd at Pura Agung Besakih. The aim of the ceremony is to request that the corona virus be controlled quickly and no longer exist in Bali and the world.





“After April 22, we urge the Balinese people to be quiet and continue staying at home in accordance with the government’s appeal,” said Prof. Sudiana

His party suggested that the sulinggih (holy men) pray to neutralize disease outbreaks, such as COVID-19. Likewise, all Hindus should do the same. In addition, they are also encouraged to pray globally, too, as at this time many people are in need of food.

The Great Bendesa of the Bali Traditional Village Council, Ida Penglingsir Agung Putra Sukahet, said that in the meeting this morning they no longer discussed the Bali Sipeng idea that was raised several days ago. However, what was discussed was how to neutralize the COVID-19 virus in an abstract, intellectual manner.

Adding, once the government had appealed to the people not to leave their houses. “There is no longer the term Bali Sipeng, but now we urge that the Balinese people practice Yasa Kerthi, or silence, staying in their homes, unless there is an urgent matter,” he said.