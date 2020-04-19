 North Denpasar patient dies from Covid-19 and pre-condition

The Bali Covid-19 Task Force announced yesterday evening that one more person had died from the Covid-19 virus on Saturday morning (18/4) bringing the total of deaths to three.

“There is sad news today that one of the COVID-19 positive patients has died,” said Bali Province Task Force Chief Daily, Dewa Made Indra as he started the regular video press conference.

He said the man passed away on Saturday morning and was buried in the afternoon at 1pm. “The Indonesian citizen was aged 51 years,” he said in a BaliPost article.





According to Dewa Indra, the man was buried using the Covid-19 funeral protocol. The funeral process was assisted by special officers and escorted by army personnel.

“He was a Balinese citizen, but not a native Balinese,” he explained.

From the investigation results, the man was infected by a work colleague who had returned from outside the area. According to Indra, both men work in the same company and both tested positive.

The patient died after being treated for 13 days at Sanglah General Hospital from April 6, 2020. The man had been long settled in the Tonja region of north Denpasar. Dewa Indra said that his team did not know of anyone who had had direct contact with the patient apart from his two children and wife, who had all been tested negative.

The patient had a history of congenital shortness of breath from birth and diabetes. When tested positive at Sanglah Hospital, the patient had had shortness of breath.

“The possibility of complications is also due to having a pre-condition of shortness of breath and also diabetes mellitus. So it was not just Covid-19 alone,” he said.

Latest numbers: The number of positive Covid-19 patients increased by 7 consisting of 5 Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) who had a history of overseas travel and two people from local transmission.

The total number of positive cases in Bali is now 131 people. “There are eight foreigners and 123 Indonesian citizens. There are 92 people still being treated in 11 referral hospitals and also in quarantine,” explained Dewa Indra.