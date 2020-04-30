 No new Covid-19 cases yesterday in Bali

Image: Bali Covid-19. Credit: ST

After 19 consecutive days of new positive COVID-19 cases, Bali received some good news last night. It was announced at the nightly press conference that there were no new cases on Bali during the previous 24 hours. That is the first time there has been zero new cases since testing began.

Bali has so far handled 215 positive COVID-19 cases and even more encouraging, patients recovering continues to grow. Eight more patients recovered from the virus as of yesterday taking the previous 88 people to 96 fully recovered.





According to the head of the Bali COVID-19 Task Force, Dewa Made Indra, the growing number of patients who have recovered has added to the belief that the island could be cured of the disease. There are still 115 cases treated in 10 referral hospitals and quarantine sites provided by the provincial government of Bali.

From the 215 positive cases, there are eight foreigners and 207 Indonesian citizens.