 New Rules regarding the behavior of Foreign Tourists in Bali

Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster has issued an official Circular Letter (SE) Number 4 of 2023 concerning International Tourists While in Bali.

According to an article in Kompas today, the SE, which has been in effect since May 31, 2023, regulates various kinds of obligations and prohibitions that must be followed and obeyed by foreign tourists while in Bali, but possibly not as severe as some were previously suggesting.

“As well as maintaining a positive image of Bali as a major tourist destination in the world,” said the SE, “these rules are issued following the rampant violations committed by a number of foreign tourists in Bali, recently. If there are foreign tourists who violate these rules, strict action will be taken in the form of sanctions or legal proceedings according to statutory regulations.”

The following are some of the obligations and prohibitions contained in the SE.

New rules for foreign tourists in Bali.

Rules in places of worship. Foreign tourists are prohibited from entering holy places such as temples, except for prayer purposes. When praying, they are also required to wear Balinese traditional clothing, or prayer clothing and not come during the menstruation period. Apart from that, it is also prohibited to desecrate holy places or sacred places such as temples, Pratima, and religious symbols. For example climbing a sacred building and taking pictures in immodest or naked clothes and also climbing a sacred tree. Apart from that, foreign tourists are also required to glorify the sanctity of the temples, Pratima, and religious symbols that are sanctified in Bali. Also, respect the customs, traditions, arts and culture as well as the local wisdom of the Balinese people in the activities of the ceremonial and ceremonial processions that are being carried out.

Rules in tourist attractions and public places. The Balinese government also requires foreign tourists to wear polite, reasonable and appropriate clothing when visiting holy places. The same rules also apply when visiting tourist attractions, public places, and during activities in Bali. Foreign tourists are also required to behave politely while in tourist attractions, restaurants, shopping areas, roads and other public places. While visiting tourist attractions in Bali, foreign tourists must also be accompanied by a licensed tour guide, in the sense of understanding natural conditions, understanding customs and local wisdom. In addition, foreign tourists are also required to stay or live in an accommodation business that has a permit in accordance with the law. Furthermore, foreign tourists are also prohibited from littering in public places, rivers and seas and not using single-use plastics such as styrofoam and plastic straws.

Rules in the field of business. In the business sector, foreign tourists are prohibited from working or conducting business activities without having official documents issued by the competent authority. Engaging in illegal activities such as buying and selling flora, fauna, artefacts, culture, sacred objects or illegal drugs is also strictly prohibited. In addition, foreign tourists are required to exchange foreign currencies at official Foreign Currency Exchange Business Activities (KUPVA), both bank and non-bank, which are marked with a license number and a QR code logo from Bank Indonesia. Foreign tourists are also asked to make payments with standard Indonesian QR codes or Rupiah currency.

Traffic rules. When driving, apart from complying with the laws in force in Indonesia, foreign tourists are also required to have a valid international or national driving license and drive politely, and wear a helmet for two-wheeled vehicles. Foreign tourists are strictly prohibited from loading passengers beyond capacity and driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs. In addition, foreign tourists are also asked to use proper two-wheeled or four-wheeled vehicles which come from business entities or two-wheeled transportation leasing associations.

Rules of conduct. The last rule, foreign tourists are prohibited from saying harsh words, behaving in an impolite manner, making noise, and acting aggressively towards state officials, the government, fellow tourists, and the local community. This is either directly, or indirectly through social media. Foreign tourists are also prohibited from spreading hate speech and false information.