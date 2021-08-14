 New air travel rules; rapid test allowed again for some

Image: Check your papers are in order. Credit: IG @baliairport

The requirements for domestic air passengers to and from Bali have been updated. The use of a 24 hour rapid antigen test is now permitted again but there are conditions.

Public Relations Manager at PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Taufan Yudhistira, said the use of the 1×24 hour rapid test antigen is now permitted again, but is limited to certain areas, such as from Java Island and passengers are also required to show a complete vaccine certificate.

“So for those who are now arriving from Java there are two alternatives. The first is a single dose vaccine with a RT-PCR 2×24 hours. Second, a complete two dose vaccine with a negative rapid antigen test with 1×24 hour validity,” Taufan told NusaBali on Friday (13/8).

Meanwhile, travelers originating from outside Java to Bali, are required to arrive with at least a single dose vaccine and mandatory 2×24 hour RT-PCR test.

For people wanting to fly from Bali to Java, the requirements are the same as travelers arriving here, but for flights from Bali to other places outside Java, their requirements are adjusted to the PPKM level or based on government regulations at the destination. Areas that apply PPKM Level 4 and Level 3, must have been vaccinated with at least one dose and a RT-PCR 2×24 hours, and those who go to the PPKM Level 2 and 1 areas can use a negative RT-PCR test 2×24 hours,tonyhernandigwe885 or rapid antigen 1×24 hours.

“This all refers to a number of applicable provisions. Starting from the Instructions of the Minister of Home Affairs Number 30, 31, and 32 of 2021. Circular Letter of the Covid-19 Task Force Number 17 of 2021, Circular Letter of the Minister of Transportation Number 62 of 2021, Circular Letter of the Governor of Bali Number 14 of 2021 to the Letter of the Regional Secretary of the Province of Bali Number 547/SatgasCovid-19/VII/2021,” explained Taufan.

According to Taufan, adult travelers who cannot get the vaccine due to certain medical conditions are allowed to use a specialist doctor’s exemption certificate, and children under 12 years old are temporarily banned from travelling within the country. These flight conditions are valid indefinitely.

He also predicted that there will be an increase of 10 to 20 percent in passengers with the application of the antigen rapid test requirements for air passengers heading to and leaving Bali.

Meanwhile, numbers are up again. Yesterday, there were 1,910 new cases confirmed (1,504 people via Local Transmission, 394 PPDN and 12 PPLN), 2,124 people recovered and 51 patients died.