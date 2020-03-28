 More foreign tourists leaving than arriving to Bali in March.

Image: Baggage collection at the airport on a busier day. Credit: Seminyak Times.

The Bali stats in regard to foreign tourist arrivals and departures over the past month will be no surprise to anyone.

Based on immigration records reported to the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and released yesterday, from March 1 to March 26, 2020, the total foreigners entering Bali reached 169,074. Foreigners leaving the island amounted to a total of 253,952 people.





Last year in March 2019 there were a total of 449,569 foreign arrivals to the island and the last time arrivals figures were similar to this was back in 2009 when a total of 16, 205 foreign tourists arrived.

Tourists entering Bali via Ngurah Rai Airport and Benoa Port were dominated by Australian citizens reaching 40,798 people, followed by Russia with 11,843, Britain 11,511, Japan 8,921, USA 8,790 and India 8,044 tourists.

While tourists leaving Bali, as stated by the Public Relations Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Putu Surya Dharma, Saturday (28/3), in the same period, March 1 to March 26, were again dominated by our southern neighbours, Australia with 61,783 of their citizens leaving, followed by Russia 16,133, England 14,689, USA 12,367, India 11,640 and 11,131 Japanese.

“So, more foreigners are leaving than entering,” Surya Dharma told Balipost this morning.