 More countries blocked and Visa on Arrival scrapped for a month

Image: Foreign Minister Retno Narsudi. Credit: Youtube Metro TV.

Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno LP Marsudi announced today additional countries that will join the list for refused entry, or making transit thru Indonesia from March 20.

In a press conference released on video at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (3/17/2020), the Foreign Minister issued a number of new policies in order to help reduce the number of Covid-19 outbreaks in Indonesia, namely blocking access to visitors who had spent time recently in a number of countries. These countries are Iran, Italy, the Vatican, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland and Britain. The total of blocked countries now sits at ten.

Travelers from China and South Korea’s Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province continue to be blocked entry into Indonesia.





All travelers are required to fill out and submit a Health Alert Card to the Port Health Office prior to arrival at any of Indonesia’s international airports.

If the travel history shows that in the last 14 days the person concerned has visited these countries, then the person may be refused entry into Indonesia. For Indonesian citizens who visited these countries, an additional inspection will be carried out by the Port Health Office upon arrival in the country.

If additional investigations find the initial symptoms of Covid-19 then the individual concerned will be observed at a government facility for 14 days. However, if no initial symptoms are found then it is strongly recommended that the person perform an independent quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, Retno also said that the Free Visa Visit (BVK), Visa on Arrival, and the Free Visa for Diplomatic/Office will be suspended for one month.

Therefore, every foreigner who plans to visit Indonesia is required to have a visa from an Indonesian Representative (embassy or consulate) and also stating the purpose of the visit.

At the time of applying for a visa, the applicant must attach a health certificate issued by the health authority in each country.





The extension of residence permits for foreign travelers who are currently in Indonesia and have or will be expiring, the arrangement is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 7 of 2020. For KITAS / KITAP holders and holders of diplomatic/service residency permits currently in foreign countries and entry permits will expire, then the arrangements are also in accordance with Regulation No. 7 of 2020. (The regulation is in regard to Chinese travellers and forced overstays by Chinese citizens in Indonesia enacted back in early March)

The policy will take effect at midnight Jakarta time on Thursday night, 19 March 2020. (Jumat, 20 Maret 2020 pukul 00.00 WIB). The policy is temporary and will be evaluated in accordance with the development of the situation.

Meanwhile, the government also appealed for Indonesian citizens to restrict travel abroad, except for very urgent reasons and which cannot be postponed.

“For Indonesian citizens who are currently traveling abroad, they are expected to immediately return to Indonesia before experiencing further flight difficulties,” said the minister. A number of countries now have policies to restrict traffic. Therefore, all Indonesian citizens are requested to keep a close watch on information through the Safe-Travel application or contact the nearest RI representative hotline.