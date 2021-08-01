 Man fined for dumping animal slaughter waste in Denpasar drain

A resident of Peguyangan Kangin Village, North Denpasar who was caught dumping waste from an animal slaughter yard into a drain in the area, was found guilty at a minor criminal court trial (Tipiring court trial) at the Denpasar District Court on Friday (30/7).

The trial led by Judge Hari Supriyanto SH MH fined the accused, Ketut Subrata Rp. 1,000,000, plus incurred costs of the trial.

After the hearing, Denpasar City PP Head of Satpol PP I Dewa Gede Anom Sayoga said that the Tipiring trial was an effort to enforce local regulations and provide lessons and a deterrent to people who are violating local regulations. Those who are found to have violated these laws must accept the consequences.

“The Tipiring trial is not to find fault, but to enforce local regulations and socialize the local regulations themselves so that people can obey them,” he said in NusaBali.

Furthermore, he said there are many reports from the public regarding disturbances in public security and order, making the Denpasar City Satpol PP carry out many on-site inspections. This is to ensure that there are no activities that can actually harm and disturb others, including environmental pollution.

This incident was about animal slaughter waste but we don’t want the public to throw any litter. We have seen screen printing waste and tofu making waste dumped into drains and rivers. This needs to stop the Satpol Head stated to BaliPost.

According to Sayoga, all violators so far were found guilty of violating Regional Regulation Number 1 of 2015 concerning Public Order. “We will continue to enforce this regional regulation until the community understands the importance of obeying these rules,” said Sayoga.