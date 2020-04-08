 Man falls down cliff face looking for bonsai plants

Image: View from Tegeh Sari Jimbaran. Credit: Google maps.

A man named I Putu Wira Subagia, 43, slipped and fell down a cliff behind Tegeh Sari Temple, Jimbaran, on Tuesday (7/4) at around 11am. It was claimed he was looking for bonsai plants at the time.

The man who lives on Jalan Imam Bonjol, West Denpasar fell seven metres into a ravine suffering a serious injury and had to get medical treatment.

Head of Bali Search and Rescue, I Gede Darmada told Nusabali.com, the evacuation of the middle-aged man was completed on Tuesday at 12.45 pm. The team from Basarnas immediately went to the location to follow up a report from a witness.

On their arrival, the five officers found the victim in a conscious condition, but the man could not stand because he was seriously injured.





“Arriving at the scene, the man was still conscious, but appeared to have suffered a serious injury. He just sat there and could not stand up,” Darmada said, Tuesday (7/4) afternoon.

The officers then evacuated the victim on a spinal stretcher in an attempt to not aggravate the man’s injury. After being lifted to the top of the ravine, the victim was taken to the hospital.

Regarding the injuries suffered by the victim, Darmada said that it was suspected to have been a broken spine.

“The man could still communicate and claimed that his motorbike was still parked in Tegeh Sari Temple or about 50 meters from the spot,” Darmada said. He added, the evacuation process also involved local firemen, the local community and the victim’s families.