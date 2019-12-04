 Man arrested over slashed Padang Padang Spanish woman

Image: Man behind bars. Credit: The Independent.

After a two week investigation, a joint team of Denpasar and South Kuta police solved a robbery and aggravated assault case concerning a 40 year old Spanish woman, and arrested the suspect in Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, on Monday.

The Head of Denpasar Polres Criminal Investigation Unit, Commissioner Wayan Arta Ariawan said yesterday that his side could not give any comment when asked. “We will hold a press conference after we arrive back to Bali,” he said to balipost.com.





An anonymous witness said that the suspect was being escorted by a number of police back to Bali.

The case began at Padang-Padang parking area, near Pecatu Village on November 21. The woman was attacked by a man on a motorbike who tried to grab her bag and then slashed the woman with a machete when she tried to resist. The Spanish woman suffered a number of wounds drawing blood on her body. It was stated at the time the victim suffered wounds on his left shoulder, left elbow, right elbow, left finger, right hand and her waist.

Meanwhile, the victim’s bag was snatched containing a black iPhone X, money, credit cards and bracelets.