 Live cam girl gets busted in Denpasar

Image: Police question RR in the apartment. Credit: Denpasar Police.

Denpasar police arrested a young celebgram (Instagram celebrity) with the initials RR, who was caught in the act, posing nude and more for payment while live broadcasting online on Friday morning.

Police told reporters on Friday afternoon, RR had admitted that she had been going live naked for months using an online application.

“During questioning, the woman admitted that she had been doing live shows on the Mango app for the past nine months,” said Head of Public Relations of Denpasar Police, Iptu I Ketut Sukadi on Friday, quoted by detik.com.

Sukadi said the woman claimed to make around Rp. 30 million per month and from one live show could earn Rp 1.5 million.

Every time going live, RR was always naked and doing pornographic acts, according to Detik

Information was passed to the Denpasar Police who then conducted an investigation. RR was secured while making a live show at a rented apartment on Jalan Taman Pancing Denpasar, Friday at 2am.

“From the results of the investigation, Denpasar police officers managed to track down the whereabouts of the perpetrator and arrest her,” said Sukadi.