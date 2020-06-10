 Lion Air starts flying today, while Airasia postpones

Image: Lion Air in the air again. Credit: Infobrand

Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air, members of Lion Air Group, start operating flights again today, June 10, 2020 to Bali and the rest of Indonesia and the region. Remember your swab test, or rapid test. According to a circular from Lion it appears the swab or rapid test is optional for some destinations. Corporate Communications of Lion Air Group, Danang Mandala Prihantoro, was quoted in Kompas yesterday saying passengers must have the rapid test with a validity period of three days, while the PCR has a validity period of up to seven days. The swab test is still the only valid test when arriving to Bali and we suggest checking with the airline prior to flying anywhere else.



AirAsia Indonesia has adjusted its plans again to re-operate flights to Bali in stages starting from June 19, 2020. AirAsia Indonesia President Director Veranita Yosephine Sinaga explained they were paying attention to the easing of travel restrictions and the development of positive cases in the Airasia network.

“We continue to monitor the situation and so far there has been no change in plans. Related to SE No. 7 of the Covid-19 Task Force, we are re-adjusting travel requirements and health protocols according to applicable regulations, including adjustments to Permenhub No. 42/2020 and SE No. 13 from the Ministry of Transportation,” she explained to Bisnis.com

To begin with, there will be four flights a week from Bali to Jakarta; Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Bali-Jakarta at 1.50pm. Wearing a mask from start to finish is a prerequisite.



Restrictions on who can fly still apply.





The numbers released last night.

The cumulative number of positive cases of Covid-19 is now 608 people. Increasing by 14 Indonesian citizens; 2 PMI and 12 local transmission.

The number of patients who have recovered so far is 409 people. 32 healed people were added yesterday, consisting of 1 foreigner and 31 Indonesian citizens.

The number of patients who have died remains at 5 people.

Number of positive patients in care is now 193 people in 12 hospitals and quarantined in Bapelkesmas and BPK Pering.