 Kraken Steampunk burnt out on Dewi Sri

Image: Kraken in better days. Credit: Tripadvisor.

A fire broke out at Kraken Steampunk Bar & Restaurant on Jalan Dewi Sri, Legian, Kuta, around 8am Sunday morning.

“The fire burned out the bar and stage areas inside the building,” explained the Head of Denpasar Police Public Relations, Detective M. Nurul Yaqin, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, one of the bars security men, I Wayan Nuada, 41, was cleaning in the area in front of the building when the fire started.





“At around 8am the witness heard two loud explosions from inside the bar. He investigated inside but it was too dark and filled with smoke. He went out the front again and saw smoke and fire rising from the roof,” Yaqin explained.

The man then sought the help from neighbouring Amaris Hotel security to contact the Badung Fire Department.

“The firefighters then arrived with 9 fire trucks. Using oxygen cylinders, officers entered the building to extinguish the fire. It took about an hour to control,” Yaqin explained.

The cause of the fire that popular tourist location, was suspected to be due to electrical short circuit.

“It is suspected that the cause of the fire was due to a short circuit, with an explosion that allegedly came from the AC inside the building,” concluded Detective M. Nurul Yaqin.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Kraken management said…

“….Unfortunately we’ve had a fire at Kraken in the early hours of this morning. It’s early stages at the moment but we’ll be closed for the foreseeable future until we can rebuild. We apologise for any future bookings and appreciate your customer support. Watch this space for the reawakening of Kraken!