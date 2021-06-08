 Jerinx is released from Kerobokan

Image: A photo posted on the JRX IG account this morning with wife Nora.

I Gede Aryastina alias Jerinx, the drummer for Superman is Dead, was finally set free from Kerobakan Jail this morning, Tuesday (8/6/2021).

At around 9am, Jerinx, wearing a black shirt and scarf around his neck, walked out of Kerobokan Prison and was picked up by his wife Nora Alexandra, his father I Wayan Arjono and two colleagues from SID, Bobby Cool and Eka Rock.

It was noted that Jerinx, who is known to be fiery and an enthusiastic young man, chose not to make a statement on his departure.

I Wayan ‘Gendo’ Suardana, Jerinx’s lawyer, conveyed to the throng of press outside that Jerinx was unable to provide a statement at this time. “My client apologizes for not being able to comment this morning. Later, when conditions calm down, he will hold a press conference, where friends can ask questions directly,” said Gendo.

He continued that Jerinx would immediately hold a malukat cleansing ceremony guided by his mother who is known to be a sulinggih (Hindu priest).

The Head of Kerobokan Prison, Fikri Jaya Soebing told NusaBali that while in detention Jerinx’s attitude was quite good. “Like the others, he participated in the coaching programs, and together with other prisoners, he had time to compose several songs and made an album,” he said.

Fikri also added that while in Kerobokan, Jerinx did not receive family visits.

“While in detention Jerinx is not visited by his family, because during this period of pandemic there are no family visits, communication can be via video calls,” explained Fikri.

As previously reported, Jerinx served a 10-month sentence and a fine of Rp. 10 million after being found guilty of defamation and hate speech.

There was a viral avalanche of support and happiness from JRX’s legion of fans and friends on social media this morning when the news broke. We wish him and his family well for the future.