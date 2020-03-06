 Indonesia adds three more countries and regions to banned list

Image: Arrivals at Denpasar Airport. Credit: Seminyak Times.

The Indonesian government has temporarily banned three more countries visiting Indonesia in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 or Corona virus. The three countries on the list are Iran, South Korea and Italy. However, the ban only applies to some regions of those countries.

To anticipate various scenarios, concerned parties at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport held a closed meeting on Thursday. They discussed specific routes and queues that tourists from those countries would have to use in the arrival terminal.

According to an official statement from the Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, the three countries’ regions are Tehran Qom and Gilan regions in Iran, Daegu city and Gyeongsangbuk-do province in South Korea and Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, March and Piedmont regions in Italy.





“The meeting was held to discuss the latest updates of the banned list for tourists who arrived from the forbidden regions of these three countries,” said a source on Thursday afternoon. They also discussed about tourists from other regions of those three countries who aren’t coming from the banned regions. The airport is taking other preventive measures, such as providing a specific aircraft parking area and specific routes for passengers in arrivals.

These steps are taken to intensify the inspection of tourists from the three countries. “They discussed it in detail, because not all flights/ regions of the three countries were added to the banned list. Therefore, Ngurah Rai Airport stakeholders finalised their solution, especially for specific routes for passengers to aircraft parking areas,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Angkasa Pura I Communication and Legal Manager, Arie Ahsanurrohim, couldn’t confirm when these procedures would be implemented. “We haven’t cancelled any specific routes from these countries. We will inform more when there is an update,” Arie said to nusabali.com.