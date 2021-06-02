 House explosion burns Frenchman in Puri Gading.

Images: There was severe damage to the house. Credit: Jeg.bali.

A 12 kg gas cylinder exploded in a house, owned by a foreign national, in Jimbaran, Bali yesterday.

The incident occurred at the man’s residence in the Palem Loft B-30 Cluster, at Puri Gading, Buana Gubung at 6 am, Tuesday (1/6). The owner of the house, a French citizen named Hugo Getan Quentin Houthoofd (34) and his wife named Elouise Fiona Michelle Houthoofd from England (29) were rushed to hospital.

“The man went to the kitchen to make hot water for tea. When he turned on the stove, the fire suddenly jumped up and there was an explosion,” South Kuta Police Chief Yusak Agustinus Saoi told detik.com yesterday afternoon.

According to Yusak, the explosion allegedly occurred due to a gas leak and the man suffered burns all over his body.

“The man and wife, assisted by local residents, were rushed to Siloam Hospital and from Siloam were referred to Sanglah Hospital, Denpasar,” explained Yusak.

There was substantial damage to the house and the owner’s car. I Wayan Wirya, Head of the Fire and Rescue Service of Badung Regency, explained that the kitchen part of the house was destroyed.

Wirya said the two burn victims have received treatment at the hospital.