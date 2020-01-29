 Grab investigated over Denpasar Airport deal

Image: Grab a cab at Denpasar airport. Credit: Youtube.Wonderwithangel.

The Business Competition Monitoring Commission (KPPU) announced it has requested information from PT Angkasa Pura 1 in an investigation of possible illegal business practices with the app-based public transport service, Grab, at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

The Head of Regional V KPPU Office, Dendy R Sutrisno, said that they will investigate the exclusive partnership between the Malaysian based company, Grab and I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

“We are requesting information from Angkasa Pura about the appointment process to ensure that fair business competition principles was implemented as mandated by Law 5/1999 about Prohibition of Monopoly Practices and Unfair Business Competition,” he said to beritabali.com on January 23,2020.

Grab has also formed partnerships with five current airport taxi operators, which are the cooperatives that were previously registered as partners of PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero).





Meanwhile, the Director of the Bali Customer Protection Foundation (YLPK), Putu Armaya, regretted the decision of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport authorities who only approved one application-based transportation service. He opined that the core of customer service is comfort and safety. Besides, opportunity must be opened to all companies and modes of transportation and not one company only.

“The airport must provide comfort and safety. Opportunity should be opened as wide as possible so any public transportation can enter the airport whether it is a bus or online public transportation service. The customers only want the best. Whatever consumers want should be provided,” he said.

General Manager of PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Herry A.Y. Sikado, stated that this service was provided in order to follow technological development. He denied that Grab got special treatment from his side. The appointment of Grab as a provider of technology-based land transportation ordering applications was a result of a long process of selections which involved various similar companies.

“Of course, I can ensure you that the selection process has been carried out transparently, open and accountably. With this application, airport service users can enjoy land transportation services that provide competitive service prices and transparency,” he said.

He explained that the process began with the announcement that was publicized in various local and national media outlets on September 19, 2019.

Tri Sukma Anreianno, Indonesian Grab Head of Public Affairs added that the selection process for Grab was held transparently. All parties who had business capabilities of the public transportation service applications had every right to take part in the tender which was held months ago and the invitation was also publicized to the public. He added that all providers must submit proposals by offering their respective advantages. “Grab strengths lie on technology and safety and guaranteed good drivers to ensure customer satisfaction. That’s what we do,” he said.