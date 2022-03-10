 Gilimauk – Mengwi Toll Road ready to boost tourism in West Bali

Image: Officials mull over the plan yesterday. Credit: bpjt.pu.go.id

The Gilimauk- Mengwi toll road, which is slated to start construction in June 2022, is set to increase tourism potential for Badung and the entire west coast area of Bali.

This is according to Badung Deputy Regininal Secretary I Wayan Adi Arnawa yesterday.

He said the construction of the toll road would have a very positive impact on Bali, especially for tourism which is the main industry in the Badung area.

“When it comes to tourism, of course, infrastructure and accessibility are very important because tourists will find it easier to get around,” he told Antara.

In addition, according to the Badung Regional Secretary, the construction of the Gilimanuk-Mengwi Toll Road is also expected to relieve congestion on the route connecting Bali to Java.

Meanwhile, Head of the Toll Road Regulatory Agency Danang Parikesit explained that the construction of the toll road would be able to improve connectivity on the island of Bali.

The Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road is planned to be built with a length of 96.84 km, which will be divided into three sections. Section 1 connects Gilimanuk and Pekutatan (54.7 km) and Section 2 with a length of 23.17 km will connect Pekutatan and Soka.

“The final Section 3 will be 18.9 km long connecting Soka and Mengwi,” he said.

Danang Parikesit explained that the construction of the second toll road in Bali is expected to reduce travel time on the route that connects Jembrana with Badung regencies.

“The travel time from Gilimanuk to Mengwi is estimated to be around 1 to 1.5 hours,” he said.