 Garuda Sydney flight lands at Ngurah Rai

Garuda flight GA715 arriving this afternoon. Credit: protocol_act IG

Garuda Indonesia resumed direct flights from Sydney to Denpasar today, Friday (04/03), carrying 61 passengers from Australia to the Island of the Gods.

Garuda Indonesia stated that the Sydney-Denpasar flight was reopened to accelerate the island’s economic recovery.

Indonesian Consul General in Sydney Vedi Kurnia Buana explained to ABC News that his party had started planning when they heard the news that Bali would be reopened for international flights.

“We are directly coordinating with Garuda here in Sydney to get direct flights from Sydney or Australia to Bali,” Consul General Vedi told Tempo.

“Before the pandemic, 1.2 million Australians vacationed in Bali. Around four out of 100 Australians vacation in Bali every year,” he explained.

“The direct flight is from Sydney to Bali, but the return will be Bali to Jakarta first and then onto Sydney,” he added.

“Of course, on behalf of the Indonesian government, we really appreciate the travelers heading to Bali. Even though there is a three-day quarantine that is currently in effect, they still come,” he explained.

On March 14 a trial quarantine free entry to Bali will begin.