 Garuda flight arrives this afternoon from Japan

Images: Garuda on the way from Narita. Credit: Garuda Indonesia.

The management of Ngurah Rai Airport, PT Angkasa Pura, stated yesterday that they were prepared to welcome back international passengers arriving to Bali today.

Angkasa Pura President Director Faik Fahmi told Tempo his party, together with Immigration, Airport Health Office, Covid-19 Task Force and all relevant stakeholders at the airport had coordinated together to prepare a smooth opening of the Bali entrance for foreign travelers.

So far, there are three airlines that have officially proposed routes and obtained permits to fly into Bali, namely Garuda Indonesia from Narita, Japan this afternoon, 3 February 2022, Singapore Airlines, Batik and Garuda will all open flights from Singapore to Bali on 16 February 2022.

The Garuda flight today was reported to have 6 passengers on board and since it is the first international flight to arrive to Bali since April 2020, officials will be out enforce to welcome the flight and have prepared a water canon salute for the prestigious occasion. Let’s hope it all goes well.

The direct flight is also being used for cargo between Bali and Japan.

And how is it for the potential tourist arriving right now to get into Bali?

Most info from Govt circular released yesterday.

You need a ticket first, which could be rather costly.

Then you need a visa. That is an e-Visa (B211A), a form of business visa, which is valid for either 30 or 60 days and can be extended up to 180 days while in Bali. The cost for the initial visa starts at around Rp 4 million.

A negative PCR test needs to be shown on arrival and not older than 2 x 24h. You also need to PCR test before leaving quarantine.

You need to be double or single vaccinated and be able to prove it on arrival.

You need full health insurance of USD 30.000 (that has recently dropped from USD 100k)

You need to quarantine for 5 days/4 nights with a full dose of vaccine, or 7 days/6 nights without a full dose, or single shot of vaccine.

Quarantine is in a designated hotel – mostly Nusa Dua, which isn’t such a bad place to be on holiday. Diplomatic passport holders, people part of a Travel Corridor Arrangement (maybe that’s next), G20 delegates, ministerial officials and honourable and distinguished people (not sure who decides) are exempt from quarantine. Quarantine packages start from around Rp 10 million.

Download the e-HAC PeduliLindungi App and register yourself. I believe that is before you board your flight.

Police say there will also be a special tracking app for foreigners arriving to Bali, which will track your movements.

And then you have to register your phone – IMEI registration. Or you won’t be able to use it on the island.

It is wonderful that foreign tourists will be coming to Bali soon. We all know the great majority of people on the island are depending on them arriving, but realistically, how many people really will want to go through all this above to lie on a white sandy beach for two weeks? Possibly not a lot. Maybe it’s just meant for long term holidaymakers or future residents at present, but at least, it is a start.

Welcome back to foreign tourists.