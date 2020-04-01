 Free extensions for visa holders and temporary ban on foreigners entering Indonesia

Image: Indonesian visa. Credit: Stingy nomad.

The Indonesia government, through the Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly has issued a temporary ban on foreigners entering or transiting Indonesia, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

The prohibition is stated in the Minister of Law and Human Rights Regulation No. 11 of 2020 concerning prohibition of temporary foreigners entering the territory of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Minister of Law and Human Rights Professor Yasonna Laoly said that this prohibition applies to all foreigners with six exceptions,” said Acting Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Jhoni Ginting during a press conference in Jakarta, which was broadcast online on Tuesday.

The six exceptions are foreigners who hold temporary and permanent residence permits, foreigners who hold diplomatic and official visas, foreigners who hold diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits. Furthermore, food aid and medical support staff based on humanitarian reasons, sea, air and land transportation equipment crews, as well as foreigners who will work on national strategic projects.





However, Jhoni said that the excluded foreigners had to fulfill a number of requirements before being allowed into Indonesia. These are to present a health certificate in English issued by the health authorities of their country, that they have been 14 days in a COVID-19 free region or country, as well as a statement of willingness to be quarantined for 14 days when arriving to Indonesia.

Jhoni further said that the regulation also relates to foreigners residing in Indonesia, namely foreigners who hold a Visit Stay Permit (including a free and paid for visa on arrival) that has expired and/or cannot be extended. They will be granted a Forced Majeure Stay Permit without having to submit an application to the Immigration Office, and free of charge.

Also, foreigners who hold a Temporary Stay Permit (KITAS) and Permanent Stay Permit (KITAP) that have expired and/or cannot be extended again, will be postponed and given a forced stay permit automatically without the need to submit an application to the Immigration Office, as well as free of charge.

“With the enactment of this Regulation No. 7 and 8 of 2020 is declared invalid,” said Jhoni.

Jhoni said this will take effect from 2 April 2020 at 00.00 Jakarta time, until the COVID-19 pandemic is declared finished by the authorities.