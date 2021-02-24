 Foreign woman falls to her death in Bingin

Image: The bottom of Bingin Beach cliff and the arrival to the top. Credit: @balawistabadung

An unidentified foreign woman was found dead at Bingin Beach in the Uluwatu area this morning, Wednesday (24/2) at around 7am.

“The victim is a foreigner, wearing a red dress and there was no identity found on the victim at the scene,” South Kuta Police Chief, Commissioner Yusak Agustinus Sooai told Merdeka earlier today.

According to a witness’ testimony, at around 6.30am, a local man was on his way to go fishing with friends and he saw something from a distance that he thought was a doll.

However, after getting closer it turned out to be a woman lying dead in the sand. The man then reported this to his parents who subsequently informed the local banjar head and lifesaving post.

“The victim suffered a fractured right ankle and severe bruising. The indications are that the victim died as a result of falling from the top of the Bingin Beach cliff while walking along the cliff edge. The woman was also suspected of being Chinese,” said Kompol Yusak.