 Foreign couple found dead in Kedonganan

Image: Sanglah Hospital. Credit. Wikipedia.

A married couple from Ukraine were found dead in their Kedonganan apartment on Tuesday evening. The cause of death remains a mystery.

The two foreigners were named earlier today, Andrii Suslenko (54) and Tamara Mionchynska (52).

The bodies were evacuated by a PPE clad medical team and sprayed with disinfectant. The dead couple were discovered Tuesday at 7.30pm by a locksmith and an apartment employee.

At 11am a friend of the victims went to the apartment but there was no response when he knocked on the door. The friend went home but returned again at 6.30pm. Again there was no response. “This was reported to the apartment security guard, who then looked for a locksmith,” a source told Balipost.

Kompas stated that the apartment neighbours became suspicious when the couple hadn’t been seen for some time and knocked on the door.





After the door was opened, the two victims were found lying dead on the floor of the room. At 11.30pm, the bodies were taken by two ambulances and the Badung BPBD (Bali Disaster Mitigation Agency) to Sanglah Hospital. Police used the COVID-19 protocol to remove the bodies and an autopsy is being conducted this morning.

“To ensure the exact cause of death, a laboratory test needs to be carried out,” said Chief of Police Ops Denpasar Police Commissioner Nyoman Gatra, Wednesday (29/4).

From the statements of a number of witnesses, the two victims checked in to the apartment on Wednesday (4/22).

Previously they stayed at a guest house on Jalan Bantas Kangin, Kedonganan. According to witnesses, when the couple checked-in both were seen in good health, but very rarely moved outside the room.

“The man was seen on April 26, 2020 at around 8pm having a chat with other guests in front of his room. While the female victim was last seen on Monday 27 April 2020 smoking in front of the room at around 7.30 pm,” said the source to BaliPost.

According to Kompas, the bodies are being handled by the Bali Covid-19 Task Force. Head of Kuta Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Bagus Nagara Baranacita said, from public information, the two Caucasians had previously been reported ill.