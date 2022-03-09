 Foreign arrivals: New regulations posted for Bali, Batam and Bintan

Image: Bali Airport back receiving foreign arrivals. Credit: Stock ST

The Ministry of Transportation has issued a regulation for foreign travelers entering through Bali, Batam, and Bintan.

Circular Letter (SE) Number 26 of 2022, which is effective from March 8, 2022, is a follow-up to the SE Covid-19 Task Force Number 13 of 2022.

The Director General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transportation Novie Riyanto was quoted in Kompas as saying the new regulation was part of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) for the aviation and tourism industries.

Upon arrival at the airport, travelers coming from abroad, both local and foreign, entering through Bali, Batam, and Bintan must meet the following conditions:

Show a Covid-19 vaccine card/certificate (physical or digital) with a second vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Show a negative RT-PCR test result from the country of origin, maximum 2×24 hours before the departure time.

Download the PeduliLindung and e-HAC Indonesia applications.

Travelers to Bali are required to show booking and payment confirmation of a tour package or accommodation for at least four days in Bali.

Batam and Bintan travelers only have to show a booking and payment confirmation (for any amount of time) of a tour package in Batam and Bintan.

Those travelers who are domiciled in Bali, Batam, and Bintan, only need to show their domicile Identity Card (KTP).

Meanwhile, foreign travelers entering Bali, Batam, and Bintan, besides the above, must also meet the following requirements:

Show a visit visa or entry permit in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.

Proof of health insurance which includes financing for handling Covid-19 and medical evacuation to a referral hospital of at least SGD 20,000.

“We urge travelers heading for Bali, Batam and Bintan to be able to comply with the applicable health protocols and meet the requirements at the time of checking health or immigration documents at the airport arrival gate,” he said.

Based on the SE regulation, foreign travelers that have received the first dose of vaccine are asked to quarantine for 7×24 hours.

Meanwhile, travelers who have received the second or third dose of vaccine do not need to quarantine but will be monitored for 1×24 hours.

He emphasized that supervision of airport operators and airlines will be carried out by the directors of the Directorate General of Transportation and the Head of the Airport Authority Office in coordination with the local government, army, police, airport task force, port health office, related ministries/institutions, and other stakeholders.

“With the implementation of special quarantines for Bali, Batam and Bintan, it is hoped that gradually and continuously, we can support the revival of tourism and this can build a momentum reviving the aviation and tourism industry in this country,” he said.

Click for the Regulations

Circular Letter (SE) Number 26 of 2022

SE Covid-19 Task Force Number 13 of 2022