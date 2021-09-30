 Experts say tourism will see growth as we near the end of 2021

Image: Bali beaches in need of some sunbathers. Credit: ST

Colliers Indonesia* sees the tourism industry has the opportunity to grow by the end of this year. One indicator that shows this potential is reflected in the hotel occupancy rate which is starting to increase.

“The regional occupancy rate in Bali is estimated to increase by 20 percent,” said Head of Hospitality Services from Colliers Indonesia, Satria Wei, in an official statement, Thursday (30/9).

In addition, there has been a significant increase in the number of double dosed vaccine recipients. According to Satria, this has provided an impetus for the domestic market to start tourism again.

However, Satria sees that market conditions will not immediately improve significantly. This is because there is still an opportunity for an increase in positive cases of Covid.

In terms of tourism, according to Colliers, Bali will still be the main destination and will experience an increase first, followed by other tourist destinations such as Central Java or the Special Region of Yogyakarta and Labuan Bajo.

The market will begin to be dominated by local tourists. Because, they get the best opportunity to enjoy tourist destinations that were previously unattainable, or even unthinkable, to visit.

Meanwhile, the industry that will be directly affected is accommodation, which will also have an impact on the Food & Beverage sector, because both industries are included in the category of basic needs. 4 and 5 star accommodation, as well as “boutique” hotels will attract new markets.

“In addition to being affordable, the need for a sense of security and health will be a concern for consumers in the future,” said Satria.

During the pandemic, according to Satria, the tourism industry in Indonesia was only in a ‘sleep’ state. However, industry stakeholders are still making preparations to face the New Normal.

Since the end of 2020, the condition of the tourism industry improved because the government opened access to travel, although only for the domestic market. However, the tourism industry had to return to a “sleep” condition at the end of June given the increase in positive cases caused by the Delta variant of Covid that occurred in the second quarter.