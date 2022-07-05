 Direct flights from Moscow to Bali to start soon

Image: Rossiya Airlines will be touching down soon. Credit: Beritatrans.com

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said his party was coordinating with the Russian Ambassador to open direct flights from Moscow to Bali.

“Bali is a favorite destination for tourists from Russia and often travels with luxurious facilities,” said Sandiaga Uno, Monday (4/7).

In addition, Sandiaga Uno said that tourists from Russia have the potential for a long stay.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Russia is in the fourth position with the most foreign tourists visiting Bali.

“The number reaches 300 thousand to 400 thousand people per year. Russian tourists are also included in the top 10 tourists with the most visits to Bali during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sandiaga Uno was quoted in Tribun Bali.

Sandiaga Uno said he would take advantage of the momentum to attract Russian tourists to Indonesia.

We imagine that is the momentum of President Jokowi’s visit to Russia last week. Ed.

“We will now accelerate the opening of direct flights from Moscow to Bali, which have received the green light from the Ministry of Transportation,” said Sandiaga Uno .

He also explained that one of the Russian airlines, Rossiya Airlines, is expected to fill direct flights from Moscow to Bali three times a week.