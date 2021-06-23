 Denpasar parks closed while lockdown hoax called out by government.

Image: Lapangan Niti Mandala Field. Credit: kapahjumah.com

Satpol PP (local govt police) closed the public space of ​​Puputan Margarana Niti Mandala Denpasar, or Puputan Field in Renon on Tuesday (22/6) due to recent rising numbers of Covid infections in the city.

The head of the Bali Satpol PP, Dewa Nyoman Rai Darmadi, said no-cross lines and tape were installed to stop people entering the park, with officers stationed to control community activities in the area.

“So far, the people who exercise at the Niti Mandala Field have been tolerant. Our patrol officers have also been reminding the public to obey the protocols as lately we have noticed people becoming less vigilant in using them. We have closed the field for an indefinite time,” Rai Darmadi told NusaBali on Tuesday.

“As long as the field is closed, no one is allowed to enter. Officers will continue to monitor the situation because the development of Covid-19 cases is now increasing again. This is a precautionary measure,” explained the public servant from the area across from Nusa Penida District, Klungkung.

Regarding restrictions in other public places, Rai Darmadi stated that the Bali Satpol PP will follow instructions from the Minister of Home Affairs Order Number 14 of 2021 concerning the Implementation of Micro Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM), which was extended from June 22 to July 5, 2021. “Denpasar Satpol PP has also closed Puputan Badung Field in Denpasar and City Park in Lumintang. The effort is the same, preventing crowds from spreading and contracting Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bali Provincial Government also asked the public to be careful about the graphics on social media claiming the implementation of the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in Bali, as this is a hoax. The Bali Provincial Government said there was one in particular about the Micro PPKM entitled ‘Including DKI! This is a list of areas subject to PSBB’.

The Head of the Kominfo and Statistics Agency for Bali Province, I Gede Pramana, said that based on the search results, the infographic is an image taken from the CNBC Indonesia news site with the same news title dated January 6, 2021. The news is related to the strict PSBB determination on January 11-25 2021, not PPKM Mikro June 22, 2021.

“The distribution of the image at this time is a misdirection or hoax,” regretted Pramana in Denpasar, on Tuesday.

In addition, Pramana said the infographic also described Bali as a red zone. In fact, currently all regencies/cities in Bali are in the orange zone (moderate risk) of Covid-19 transmission. Dissemination of this old image is a disinformation for the public, which has the potential to cause much inconvenience.

“The Bali Provincial Government requests that the public no longer distribute these unofficial infographic images in the future,” the public servant from North Denpasar District said.

He also added that the Bali Provincial Government, through the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, continues to appeal to all parties to comply with health protocols and strive to maximize vaccinations. “We should all focus on those two important things, and are not be affected or provoked by fake news,” said Pramana.