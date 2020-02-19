 Denpasar-Gilimanuk toll road will start construction in 2021

Image: Illustration Denpasar-Gilimanuk toll road. Credit: Seminyak Times

Bali Governor Wayan Koster, said that the construction of the Denpasar-Gilimanuk Toll Road will begin in early 2021. The completion target of the 30-40 kilometer toll road was set to be no later than 2023. The plan was presented by the governor at the launching the Bali BPD Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard (QRIS) for SME cash and non-cash payments in front of Bali Governor Office, Niti Mandala Denpasar on Friday. The governor also stated that the completion target of the toll road feasibility study (FS) was set for June this year.

“We plan to tender the toll road project in September 2020 and land acquisitions will start when the tender begins,” Koster said to nusabali.com. If all goes to plan, continued Koster, the construction of the Denpasar-Gilimanuk Toll Road will start in early 2021. “With this plan, the toll road will be finished during 2023,” said Governor Koster.

Besides the Denpasar-Gilimanuk Toll Road, Koster also wants to continue the Prof. Dr. IB Mantra Bypass from Kusamba Village (Dawan, Klungkung) to Padangbai (Manggis, Karangasem). Meanwhile, the quality of the Gilimanuk (Jembrana) to Singaraja (Buleleng) – Malapura (Karangasem) road will be improved. With these projects, he hoped that Bali Ring Road will be completely connected.





He also stated that the feasibility study for Integrated Urban Railroads (LRT) project of the Kuta-Ngurah Rai Airport and Sanur-Ngurah Rai Airport lines has been prepared, too. “The LRT will be constructed underground. This project will run fast now, because the FS has been completed,” said Koster.

The governor also stated that economic practices must not only cause trash piles in Bali, but should provide benefits for the community. “I will not let Bali become the location of economic practices that only cause piles of trash in the area,” he said. “Bali’s economy must grow fairly and evenly, with benefits for community. Bali must be well designed,” Koster added.