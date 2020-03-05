 Denpasar Airport disinfected in fight against Covid-19

Image: Airport staff standby with face masks. Credit: Youtube.

Ngurah Rai International Airport authorities are now regularly disinfecting all pubic areas of the airport’s terminals to keep the risk of the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus to a minimum.

Airport authorities, PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) carried out a disinfection process of several facilities in terminal and airport that are often touched directly by travelers and staff. The areas being sprayed by five special officers, are the baggage conveyor belts, baggage scanning machines, check-in counter desks, baggage trolleys, escalators, elevator buttons, elevators, passenger benches and seats, toilets, mushola areas, and children’s play areas.

The disinfection process was carried out since two days ago. The first day was focused on the domestic and international arrival terminals on Tuesday night, while the second day, yesterday focused on the departure terminals.

“This is a preventive measure. Whether there is or there isn’t any corona virus, we must carry out the disinfection process to clean the facilities at the terminals. Especially the ones that are often touched by airport service users,” said GM of PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Herry A.Y. Sikado to radarbali.com.





“The reason why we clean all these machines, etc. is to reduce the risk and potential transmission of the corona virus through the airport,” he continued. He explained further that the process was implemented by Denpasar Class I Port Health Office (KKP), which deployed five personnel who were in charge of disinfection of terminal facilities.

According to Herry, his side and all the airport community have implemented a strict monitoring process to mitigate the potential spread of the corona virus at the airport. Meanwhile, the Head of Denpasar Class I KKP, Dr. Lucky M. Tjahjono, stated that this disinfection was carried out to increase the cleanliness and awareness of cleanliness. “We have done everything. We are intervening the environmental factors now,” Lucky concluded.