 Covid numbers below level of three months ago

Image: Ferries at Gilimanuk. Credit: FB Rachman’z Putra

While Pak Luhut announced last night that Bali is still on Level 3 PPKM for another two weeks, the Covid-19 numbers are dropping significantly on the island every day, and domestic tourists are back as Gilimanuk sees an influx of vehicles since two days ago.

As of September 20, 2021, there were 99 new cases of Covid-19, along with 229 recovered patients, but still nine deaths associated with the virus.

This is the first time in the last three months the daily Corona cases in Bali have come in below 100 people. Currently, there are 2,239 active cases of Covid-19 in Bali and based on the latest data released by the Bali Covid-19 Handling Task Force, of the 99 new cases as of Monday (20/9), most were in Denpasar City with 31 new cases.

Covid-19 numbers have raged since mid-June 2021, with the number of daily cases in Bali regularly more than 1,500 people during July and August, with a decrease in numbers beginning around the end of August.

There are still 2,239 positive cases on the island and a total of 3,849 people have died associated with Covid since March 2020.

“The most active cases are currently in Denpasar City, reaching 748 people,” said Secretary for the Handling of Covid-19 for the Province of Bali, I Made Rentin.

According to Made Rentin, from a total of 2,239 active cases as of Monday, 604 of them had moderate to severe symptoms and were hospitalized. The rest are in isolation around the island.

Meanwhile, after the lifting of the night curfew for crossing the Bali Strait from Java to Bali on 19 September 2021, there has been an approximate 30% increase of passengers and vehicles.

“Those from Gilimanuk to Ketapang have also increased. However, the increase is not as much from Ketapang to Gilimanuk,” Suharto, General Manager of ASDP for the Ketapang-Gilimanuk Port told NusaBali.

According to Suharto, the number of vehicles is not only because of the crossing curfew rules, but because of the opening of tourism in Bali. “Yes, maybe the people are on vacation. Indeed, from our observations, there are quite a lot of private four-wheelers,” Suharto said.

