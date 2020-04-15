 Covid-19 Update: the latest news around Bali

Image: Lapangan Puputan Margarana Niti Mandala, Bajra Sandhi. Credit: IG @zepplinn.

Following a number of posts on social media of people gathering and exercising in parks in Denpasar, the governor of Bali instructed authorities to close some parks until further notice. People are asked to exercise at home.

Head of the Bali Province Satpol PP, Dewa Rai Dharmadi said that his men had put up a banner at the Puputan Margarana Field, Renon, Denpasar. “The closing is done for a while to help curb the development of COVID-19 cases,” he explained to Balipost on Tuesday (15/4).

The park will closed every Saturday and Sunday, as these two days are seen to be too busy with people doing sporting activities.





Dewa Darmadi told Nusabali.com, Governor Koster asked Satpol PP to close the park from Monday to Sunday. “However, after reviewing the situation, we decided that the closure would only occur on Saturday and Sunday,” Dewa Darmadi said on Tuesday (14/4).

This closure is intended to reduce the activities of the crowd, so as to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Besides the Renon Margarana Puputan field, a number of public areas in Denpasar are also the concern of Satpol PP.

Members from the Bali Disaster Management and Bali Satpol, were out in the field to educate people in the parks on COVID-19 prevention on Monday afternoon (13/4). They will also be controlling people that arrive without masks and are not practicing social distancing.

Yesterday, Governor Koster also announced that in future, people entering Bali will be quarantined by the government in government buildings. “Quarantine in the regencies or cities can be implemented by the respective regions. They can be quarantined all in a hotel for example. The regencies can also use the facilities owned by the province, like training centers or other institutions where offices are now not in use,” he explained to Bali Express. (PMI, or returning workers from overseas, have seen the most positive cases in recent days and need to be properly quarantined, according to authorities. Ed)

He also said yesterday that the Bali government assessed that the island does not yet need to conduct a large-scale social restriction (PSBB), or ‘lock down’ to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Koster said, Bali is still far from talking about PSBB because the current cases are not high.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Bali increased on Tuesday (14/4) based on data reported by the Bali COVID-19Task Force.

The number of positive cases is 92 people, increasing by six Indonesian citizens in the form of four imported cases and two local transmissions. The number of patients who have recovered is now 21 people, including 17 Indonesian citizens and four foreigners.

69 positive patients remain under care and two people have died connected with Covid-19, both foreigners.