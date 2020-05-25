 Covid-19 Update. Monday May 25, 2020

Image: Jembrana police blocking mudik traffic. Credit: Polres Jembrana

The Bali Covid-19 Task Force has imposed a number of conditions for people entering the island of Bali starting from Thursday, May 28, 2020.

First, all people arriving to Bali are required to fill in an application form at https://cekdiri.baliprov.go.id to obtain a QR code. The QR code is proof that the visitor has filled out the application form.

People arriving at Ngurah Rai Airport must show a Covid-19 health certificate not more than seven days old, which has been using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test (rapid test is not valid) from a government hospital laboratory or local laboratory designated by the Covid-19 Task Force.

The requirement for people arriving by sea and ferry crossing must show a negative result from a Covid-19 rapid test, from a government hospital laboratory.

Then when buying tickets, the traveler must show the QR code from the government website.

Some people will try anything to get home at Lebaran

While going home for the Idul Fitri holidays this year (Idul Fitri started yesterday) has been banned, police in Tabanan managed to stop a woman with her child in a rented ambulance trying to get to Jember, East Java on Friday.

According to the ambulance driver, he received a call from a woman who asked to be picked up in front of the Kediri Tabanan clinic in west Bali.

According to the driver, the woman claimed to have typhus and asked to be taken to Jember.

“The ambulance driver picked up the woman and child. However, the results of the laboratory test in Tabanan showed that the person was in good health,” Police Officer Ni Putu Wila Indrayani said when contacted by the press.

Driving towards Gilimanuk, police stopped the ambulance at a check point and found the woman and child inside, but without any further medical staff nor equipment. Becoming suspicious, they then found the woman was not carrying a referral letter from the hospital and the blood test she presented showed she was healthy.

The officers then told them to turn around and go home, according to press reports.





Apparently less Aussies in Bali jails due to lockdown

As we all know, Bali tourism has nose-dived since March, but according to police the upside is the now almost nonexistent crime rate in Bali, with local press detik.com claiming Australian tourists are often the culprits.

“We are always busy with Australian tourists who are rioting, getting drunk and using drugs,” said Kuta police chief, Detective Bagus Baranacita.

“Please come to my office and see the empty cells. There are no Australians,” he said.

There are only local prisoners and one tourist from Adelaide who was jailed for making trouble. (No mention of when he was arrested. Ed)

“No Australian has committed a violation since the lockdown,” explained North Kuta Police Chief Detective, Androyuan Elim. (Good on them. Strangely enough, there was no mention of other nationalities involved. Ed.)

The latest numbers – Sunday, May 24, 2020

According to the government’s Covid-19 report on Sunday evening, the number of positive patients so far on the island has reached 394 people, which is an increase of six Indonesian citizens (2 PMIs and 4 local transmissions).

The total number of patients who have recovered so far is 293 people (increased by 6 Indonesians; 2 PMI, 3 imported cases and 1 local transmission)

The number of patients who have died related to Covid-19 remains at 4 people.

The number of positive patients in care (active cases) is 97 people who are in three hospitals and quarantined.