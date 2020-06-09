 Covid-19 cases continue to rise; keep washing those hands.

Image: Sanglah emergency ward. Credit: Sanglah Hospital.

The Covid-19 numbers continue to increase on the island of Bali, with cumulative number of positive cases now reaching 594 people, which yesterday saw an increase of 12 Indonesian citizens; 3 PMI and 9 local transmissions. Over the past three days there was an increase of 70 positive cases.

Four patients recovered yesterday which is a total now of 377 people.

The number of patients who have died remains at five people.

The number of active cases is now 212 people, who are in 12 hospitals and also quarantined. It was reported that 52 cases were in Sanglah Hospital, with the management saying the hospital’s readiness and needs were being handled well.



According to the regular statement from Chairman of the Bali Covid-19 Task Force, Dewa Made Indra, the number of positive cases due to local transmission continues to increase sharply, which means that there are still people who do not take heed of the required protocols, such as wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing. “For that, the community must be aware and disciplined in making efforts to prevent this virus,” he said.

The governor of Bali has also issued an appeal, which among other things urges students to keep studying at home, banning crowded activities including cock fighting, continuing the closure of tourist attractions, night entertainment spots and other activities that involve gatherings of a lot of people. The governor also stated that customary and religious activities must only be carried out with at most 25 people. He wants the public to limit trips outside Bali, especially to areas that are considered COVID-19 red zones and reduce outdoor activities. And in regard to people heading outside the home, he hopes that people will do that an orderly and disciplined manner and following the COVID-19 prevention protocols.



Dewa Indra reiterated that considering that COVID-19’s local transmissions have shown an increase in numbers over the past few days, all community members, traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders, political figures, and all elements of society should come together to strengthen the discipline in implementing the COVID prevention protocol.

The Nusa Dua area of Bali is planned to be a pilot project for the CHS Program. The Nusa Dua area was chosen because of its strategic location and being an exclusive, gated area it can be easily monitored. The area is also complete with supporting facilities, not just a range of accommodations, but also amenities such as shopping and dining, and even an international standard hospital.





“Indonesia, like many countries, is currently focusing on preparing a new normal in preparation to welcome tourists back. CHS is what we are preparing and we are optimistic that we can welcome tourists back with new and interesting experiences,” said Nia Niscaya.