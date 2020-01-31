 BHA – Latest Information from Bali on novel coronavirus outbreak in China

Bali Hotels Association would like to update members and travel industry partners on the situation in Bali related to the novel corona virus outbreak in China.

The WHO declared the novel corona virus a public health emergency of international concern, as this would allow the WHO to better coordinate the international response and hold nations to account if they overstep the organization’s standards — which may pertain to travel, trade, quarantine or screening.

To date, based on reports from the Bali Department of Health, there are no confirmed cases in Bali. Preventative measures have been in place for quite some time to alleviate any risk of the novel corona virus spreading in Bali.

The Bali Hotels Association (BHA) has maintained close contact and communications with the Bali Department of Tourism and Health, and all member hotels have enacted strict controls to guard against any risk of contamination. The best source of current and accurate information on the novel corona virus is the World Health Organization (WHO), BHA is checking with the WHO regularly to ensure that we have the latest facts on hand.

The Chinese Government recently imposed a ban on tour groups travelling overseas and the booking of flights and hotels abroad to try to stem the spread of the virus, forcing thousands of Chinese tourists to cancel their plans. The situation remains a challenge for many in the industry worldwide. The risk to travelers outside of China is actually quite minimal.

Please visit the website at www.who.int for the most up to date information.

Bali Hotels Association had sent updates and recommendations for its hotel members on prevention measures . The WHO’s standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses including the novel corona virus include hand and respiratory hygiene as well as safe food practices.

BHA is continuously monitoring the situation and will update its members on any changes when available.

Bali Hotels Association

