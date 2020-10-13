 Bangli teacher caught sending porn to online class

Image: Careful what you send to your Whatsapp groups. Credit: afssaae.

The parents of students at a public elementary school (SD) in the Kintamani District, Bangli, Bali were shocked by the appearance of an immoral video in a class WhatsApp (WA) group sent by the class’s teacher during online schooling.

Head of Public Relations at Bangli Police, Commissioner Sulhadi, said on Monday (12/10) the incident occurred a week ago. The teacher had been summoned and met with the parents of the students.

At the meeting, the teacher claimed that he didn’t mean to send the offensive material and apologized to all concerned. “There was no motive and accidental. He has already apologized to parents,” Sulhadi told reporters.

Sulhadi said the case was resolved in a community/family manner and was not reported to the police.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Bangli Youth and Sports Education Office (Disdikpora), I Nengah Sukarta, said he had summoned the teacher and due to the unfortunate accident, the teacher was sanctioned in the form of guidance.

The teacher had inadvertently sent the immoral video to the 3rd grade group at the elementary school he was assisting. The teacher claimed he had previously received the video in question from another WhatsApp group.





At the time of the incident the teacher was making a video of painting materials. After the painting video was finished, the teacher intended to send it to the student’s WhatsApp group. However, the teacher accidentally chose the wrong video. The teacher tried to delete the video but didn’t know how and after two hours the video could no longer be deleted.

Parents of students who saw the material then protested to the school. “The video should have beeen deleted. However, he could not delete it. This is purely an accident. He could be clueless,” the police spokesperson said.

The teacher met the parents in the school class room and the meeting was facilitated by the local village head.

The parents asked the teacher to be more careful and appealed to other teachers to be more careful when sending files to class WhatsApp groups.

Before sending, the village head said, files should be checked first. Then, he also suggested not to save pornographic material on his cellphone. If he gets a post, he suggests that it be deleted immediately. Or remove yourself from unimportant groups.