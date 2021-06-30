 Bali will not lockdown while in Covid orange zone

Image: Pak Dewa Made Indra. Credit: Pemprov Bali.

As has been speculated and discussed over the past days, the central government will impose an Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM), as the COVID-19 cases rise around the archipelago, but not in Bali.

“The implementation of the emergency PPKM is not general, but is set case by case, area per area depending on the levels of COVID-19, which is not spread evenly,” said the Daily Chair of the Bali Province Covid-19 Task Force (GTPP), Dewa Made Indra at a press conference on Wednesday evening (30/06).

He said, the PPKM should indeed be implemented in areas with red zones. “Emergency PPKM is a policy that applies in the Red zones, Bali is an Orange zone, so we do not enter the emergency PPKM,” he added.

“People have not been active for a long time, it’s been 1.5 years already. We don’t reject the emergency PPKM as a policy, that’s not what it means, but if we can avoid it, let’s avoid it,” he said.

“The most important thing now is that we don’t let Bali enter the red zone,” he added.

However, his party invites the entire community to increase awareness and professional discipline to reduce COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, based on data from the Bali Province COVID-19 Task Force, Tuesday (29/06) yesterday, there were 238 cases with a recovery rate of 102, 1 person died, and 1,599 are still being treated.