 Bali Tourism Board doesn’t view gay tourism as a problem

Image: Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Board, Putu Astawa. Credit: kilasbali.com

The Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Board, Putu Astawa, said that his side did not see the presence of gay tourists in Bali as a problem. The presence of gay tourists will be well received as long as they don’t violate the laws, norms and ethics that apply in Bali. This statement was delivered by Putu Astawa at the Bali Tourism Board Office on Thursday, when he was asked about the recent phenomenon of a villa which is rented for gays going viral in the Badung area.





“Gays are born with such characteristics and we should not blame them because it is natural. The life of a gay person is like that and in a human rights point of view, gays cannot be blamed. But it could become a problem and we won’t tolerate it if there are acts that violate the law and social norms that apply in Bali,” he said to beritabali.com in Renon, Denpasar.

One of the problems that should be avoided by homosexuals when they are on vacation in Bali is to hold a same-sex marriage as this violates the existing laws. The other problem that should be avoided is violating public order and creating chaos in the community by holding gay sex parties and promoting gay sexual activities on social media.

“Or by causing other people to be unhappy and uncomfortable promoting gay activities that are violating the law. This includes problems that violate public order. As long as it does not violate the accepted order and as long as it does not violate existing laws and regulations, certainly it will not be prohibited,” he concluded.