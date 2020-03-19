 Bali shakes in the night

An earthquake shook Bali with a magnitude of 6.6 magnitude, Thursday (3/19) morning. There were no reports of damage from this earthquake.

Head of BPBD Bali Made Rentin said that the earthquake was felt in almost all regions of Bali.

“Information obtained and collected by the PUSDALOPS team shows that the earthquake was felt in almost all regions, but as of this morning, there have been no reports of damage,” he told reporters on Thursday (3/19).





The earthquake occurred around 1.45am Bali time. Quoted from BMKG, the epicenter was 273 km southwest, south Kuta, Bali at a depth of 10 km. BMKG posted that there was no tsunami threat.